Expect a "faster paced" story in Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Sony PlayStation and Kojima Productions are gearing up for the launch of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, and in the spirit of this a big bit of information related to the game has been shared on PlayStation Blog.

Coming in the form of brief impressions from the game, a multitude of titbits of information has been shared, including that this sequel will be looking to address the steady pacing of the series by offering up a story that "unfolds at a faster pace, and you'll get access to new equipment and structures much earlier in the game as well."

Adding to this are a few quirky elements and ideas. We're told that to better present and show off the Australian landscape, a new "aerial camera" has been implemented, which "captures Sam from an elevated bird's-eye view, which allows you to take in the vastness of the environment as you slowly make your way across the terrain."

A little bit of emphasis was placed on the day/night cycle, with it stating: "During the day, the terrain and enemies are more visible, but it is also easier for threats to locate you. On the other hand, enemies are less likely to spot you at night and it is easier to sneak around, but you also must proceed with caution since there's less visibility."

If you thought this was going to make the game enough of a challenge to master, natural hazards like tremors, wildfires, and falling rocks are also occurrences, but thankfully you can enhance and improve Sam Porter in the ways that suit you by spending acquired memories to better his 12 available proficiency levels.

We're told to also expect new weapons and enemies, and new combat options, including holographic grenades to help avoid combat entirely. Needless to say, it looks like gameplay variety will be front and centre of this anticipated sequel.

As per when Death Stranding 2: On the Beach launches on PS5, the game will arrive on June 26, on the same date that a limited DualSense controller drops too.