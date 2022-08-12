Expect a "fair number of new games" during Opening Night Live 2022

HQ

We're less than two weeks from kicking off Gamescom, which starts on August 23 with a streamed show called Opening Night Live 2022, produced and hosted by Geoff Keighley. He has now shared some more details on what to expect on Twitter, revealing that it's a two-hour show that will have over 30 games shown on stage.

In a Twitter Spaces session, Keighley had more to reveal about the show, claiming it will "have a mix of games that have already been announced and a fair number of new games", and supposedly also some interesting people visiting:

"We have some very cool guests that are coming to Germany to join us on stage as well to reveal their games and showcase new content."

Keighley continues by explaining that there will be some surprises and that a lot of the things shown are stuff that isn't going to be released until next year:

"We've got some good stuff. We haven't really announced the line-up of companies that will be there, but I think we've got some cool surprises and things that I think people wouldn't expect to be there... There are a lot of games. We're going to have 2 hours of content to show you [including] gameplay clips, trailers, and announcements.

This year is a lighter year for releases that are coming out later this year, so a lot of stuff will be about what's coming in 2023 and beyond. But yeah, I think people will be hyped and I'm very excited for fans to see stuff and be in the room."

Will you be watching Opening Night Live 2022?