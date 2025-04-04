Expect a different opening theme in The White Lotus Season 4

HQ

While we've had a unique but similar sound for each season of The White Lotus so far, especially when it comes to the intro sequence, we might want to brace ourselves for things to sound very different.

According to the New York Times, the composer for the series Cristóbal Tapia de Veer has had one falling out too many with the show's creator Mike White. He will therefore not be returning for the show's fourth season.

"[We've] had our last fight," he said. That leaves a big spot open for the series, and we're not sure who will replace Cristóbal Tapia de Veer. But, as we're awaiting the Season 3 finale right now, and likely have a good time until Season 4 releases, there is plenty of time to find a new composer.

This is an ad: