Expect a bunch of amazing reveals at The Game Awards

HQ

Those of you who love games should definitely tune it here with us at 1 AM GMT / 2 AM CET on December 10, as this year's The Game Awards show will start then. This doesn't just mean some well-deserved recognition, respect and awards for some of the most talented developers in the world, but also really exciting news about both known and secret upcoming games. Now we know a bit more about what awaits.

Brian Crecente has interviewed The Game Awards' founder and producer, Geoff Keighley, and got some really interesting stuff to share. One of which is the fact that the show will feature between 40 to 50 games. These include the unveiling of more than ten new games if plans don't change. Most of these are set to launch in 2022 or 2023, which the always hype-building gentleman says means we'll see some truly stunning titles that really show what the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series are capable of. Some of the trailers will also be for projects that aren't games, but adjacent to them, so maybe we'll finally see glimpses of HBO's The Last of Us, one of Netflix' infinite amount of series and movies based on games, the The Division movie, Chris Pratt's Mario voice or something else.

Only time will tell if he's raising expectations too high again or if we'll all agree that some jaw-dropping stuff was shown. No matter what, The Game Awards will as always include well-deserved love for the fabulous people making these astounding experiences and a bunch of exciting reveals we'll be talking about for months, if not years, to come.