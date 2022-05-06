Expect a blowout of video game announcements on June 9

HQ

If you remember E3 last year, you might remember that Summer Game Fest kicked off just before the press conferences started. Well, it turns out we're getting more of this next month, even though there is no E3.

Just three days before Xbox & Bethesda Showcase (which starts on June 12), Geoff Keighley will run his show Summer Game Fest 2022. This will probably be the closest thing to E3 we're going to get as all major publishers are expected to be onboard and ready to show and announce new things.

It starts at 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST on June 9, and Keighley tweets that it will "stream across YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and many other places for free". People living in Canada, UK and US will also be able to see the event with other gamers at selected Imax theatres.