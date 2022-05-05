Expect 90 minutes of Xbox announcements during the June showcase

HQ

Even though we're not getting an E3 this year, Microsoft will still run their typical event at the usual time. This means the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase kicks of at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST on June 12. We can expect plenty of announcements, and it seems like we can look forward to a roughly 90 minutes long show, which is what Microsoft has aimed for during the last couple of years.

This was confirmed by General Manager of Xbox Game Studios marketing group Aaron Greenberg on Twitter, who wrote this as a response to a person wondering if it would be 90 minutes this year as well:

"We don't have a final show run time yet. But yes typically we end up close to that 90 mins mark. Will keep folks posted as we get closer!"

Is there any game in particular you would really like to see during Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase? Perhaps a new Wolfenstein? Inxile's upcoming RPG? A new Gears of War? IO Interactive's rumoured fantasy adventure? Killer Instinct 2? Something else? Let us know in the comments.