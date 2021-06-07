LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | Blood Bowl III - Closed Beta
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Expect "30+ games" during Summer Game Fest

Celebrity appearances and musical performances are also planned.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

While E3 does not technically start until Saturday (June 12), we're still getting plenty of new games on Thursday. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has a Summer Game Fest planned for June 10, which starts at 20:00 CEST. During the weekend, he specified on Twitter what we should expect to see:

- 30+ games, combination of new game reveals, long-awaited updates.
- Guests: Jeff Goldblum, Giancarlo Esposito and surprises + devs.
- Musical performances: Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, Sonic Symphony.
- Day of the Devs.

So... expect a lot of games, catchy music and famous people. We know we'll be watching and covering it. Will you watch as well?

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Expect "30+ games" during Summer Game Fest


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy