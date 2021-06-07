Expect "30+ games" during Summer Game Fest

You're watching Advertisements

While E3 does not technically start until Saturday (June 12), we're still getting plenty of new games on Thursday. The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has a Summer Game Fest planned for June 10, which starts at 20:00 CEST. During the weekend, he specified on Twitter what we should expect to see:

- 30+ games, combination of new game reveals, long-awaited updates.

- Guests: Jeff Goldblum, Giancarlo Esposito and surprises + devs.

- Musical performances: Weezer, Japanese Breakfast, Sonic Symphony.

- Day of the Devs.

So... expect a lot of games, catchy music and famous people. We know we'll be watching and covering it. Will you watch as well?