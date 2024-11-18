Expansions, DLCs, and even game seasons could win big at The Game Awards this year

HQ

Despite The Game Awards often being seen as the biggest gaming awards ceremony, it is not without its controversies. Now, we can add a new one to the list, as there has been official confirmation that expansion packs and more will be eligible for nomination.

On the website's FAQ page (which has now been replaced by a coming soon page, so thanks to Wario64 for the screenshot), we read that "expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes, and remasters are eligible in all categories." A lot of people believe that this change has been outlined so we'll see Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC lining the nominees, but it's worth remembering that Phantom Liberty was nominated for multiple awards last year, so it's not like this is something brand-new.

Support for substantial remakes doesn't appear to be too controversial, but people online are mainly mad about the inclusion of extra content as being eligible for every award. In reality, it seems a much safer bet to just give DLCs, expansions, and remasters their own categories, but The Game Awards has never really been one for the logical solution.