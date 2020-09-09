Expansion Pass Three announced for Stellaris: Console Edition

You're watching Advertisements

Paradox Interactive has just announced the third expansion pass for Stellaris: Console Edition, which will consist of three new content packs. The pass will cost £19.99, and it will become available on September 15, on PS4 and Xbox One. That same day, the first of the three expansions, Distant Stars Story Pack, will become available, with the MegaCorp and Lithoids Species packs coming in 2021.

Distant Stars Story Pack promotes the exploration of remote areas of space, where the player will encounter strange new beings and mysterious anomalies. MegaCorp will be mainly dedicated to the economy, introducing new tools and the possibility of becoming the CEO of a space mega-company. As for the Lithoids Species Pack, it will introduce the Lithoids as a new race, who are very resistant, and able to colonise almost any environment.

Check the above video to see Stellaris: Console Edition's third expansion pass trailer.