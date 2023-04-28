Expand your vision with Monduo's tri-screen option for MacBooks

HQ

It's not always the easiest or most convenient thing to expand your available display options when using a laptop or a MacBook, but fortunately there are ingenious ways to do just that. Monduo is a company that has come up with a way to triple your display options, without needing proper external monitors, and the product they have created to do this is called the Monduo 16 Pro Duo Display.

This gadget attaches to the back of a MacBook, and can then be used to add two more 144Hz displays to your laptop, effectively tripling your viewing capacity. Each screen is also 2K resolution, with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut, and operating at a peak of 500 nits brightness.

To see if this is a display solution for you, be sure to catch the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares some facts and thoughts about the device.