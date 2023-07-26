Expand your storage space with SanDisk's MicroSDXC

HQ

As we're nearing the end of the Switch era, you've no doubt had many occasions where you have run out of storage space on the console. And with a ton of exciting Mario titles, as well as a Detective Pikachu sequel, and a new WarioWare all debuting later this year, no doubt storage will continue to be a problem for Switch users. But, we have a solution.

On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on SanDisk's MicroSDXC card, specifically the 1 TB version branded with a The Legend of Zelda symbol emboldened on it as it is an official Nintendo Switch product.

While it may seem self-explanatory, if you're unsure about if this is the product for you, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below for a few thoughts and opinions.