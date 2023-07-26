Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Remnant II
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Expand your storage space with SanDisk's MicroSDXC

      The SD card comes in sizes all the way up to 1 TB.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      As we're nearing the end of the Switch era, you've no doubt had many occasions where you have run out of storage space on the console. And with a ton of exciting Mario titles, as well as a Detective Pikachu sequel, and a new WarioWare all debuting later this year, no doubt storage will continue to be a problem for Switch users. But, we have a solution.

      On the latest episode of Quick Look, we've got our hands on SanDisk's MicroSDXC card, specifically the 1 TB version branded with a The Legend of Zelda symbol emboldened on it as it is an official Nintendo Switch product.

      While it may seem self-explanatory, if you're unsure about if this is the product for you, check out the latest episode of Quick Look below for a few thoughts and opinions.

      HQ


      Loading next content