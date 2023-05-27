Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Expand your MacBook with the Satechi Pro Hub Max

This companion device is designed to increase your available port options.

Laptops are great when it comes to portability, but with a limited size comes a limited set of options, particularly in the port area. As MacBooks are some of the biggest offenders here, Satechi has created a device that can massively expand the available ports on your MacBook device, and all it requires are two USB-C ports to plug in. It return, you get two more USB-Cs, a 4K HDMI, gigabit ethernet, USB-A, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack.

With such a plentiful array of ports to play around with, we've taken a look at the Satechi Pro Hub Max on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the companion device.

