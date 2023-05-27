Expand your MacBook with the Satechi Pro Hub Max

HQ

Laptops are great when it comes to portability, but with a limited size comes a limited set of options, particularly in the port area. As MacBooks are some of the biggest offenders here, Satechi has created a device that can massively expand the available ports on your MacBook device, and all it requires are two USB-C ports to plug in. It return, you get two more USB-Cs, a 4K HDMI, gigabit ethernet, USB-A, micro/SD card readers, and an audio jack.

With such a plentiful array of ports to play around with, we've taken a look at the Satechi Pro Hub Max on the latest episode of Quick Look, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of thoughts and facts about the companion device.