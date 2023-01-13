Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Expand your Mac with BenQ's latest monitor

The creatively named PD3420Q features connectivity with Apple's computer systems so that you can seamlessly transfer data onto it.

Apple's family of products have perhaps the most comprehensive synergy suite in all of the technology space. Being able to switch and carry data between your Mac, MacBook, iPhone, and iPad, and then be able to easily connect your AirPods and so forth on an entire family of devices, it's all very useful - until you introduce something out of Apple's range. Usually at least.

Because BenQ has created the PD3420Q monitor, and this system comes with a handy feature that allows you to expand the display of Mac products all via using a USB-C cable, on top of being able to charge other Apple products at the same time. Needless to say, if you're an Apple fan but don't want to blow obscene amounts of money on a Mac desktop, this might be the solution for you.

Check out the monitor in action in our latest episode of Quick Look below.

