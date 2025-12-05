Expand your Lego city with this lovely and quaint Shopping Street
The Icons set arrives in January and paints an idyllic urban picture.
While many modern Lego sets are meant to resemble parts of wider pop-culture, there are still many sets that reflect the more traditional and non-IP-based parts of the Lego universe. To this end, if you're a Lego city planner and enjoy expanding your urban metropolis with new buildings, a new set has been revealed with plans to debut in the New Year.
Specifically, we're talking about the Icons Shopping Street set, with this being a truly lovely idyllic urban diorama that depicts a few shops and a bustling plaza where minifigures move around and look to spend their studs on interesting items.
As it is not a branded product, you do get a fair amount of bang for your buck for this set, as it will cost £229.99/€249,99 and offers as much as 3,456-pieces of Lego to build it from. This is on top of a cast of minifigures too and all while having a modular design that easily connects with similar urban sets.
For reference, the Star Wars Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship costs around £30 more and features less than 3,000 pieces of Lego, while also only offering a couple of minifigures.
The official launch date for the set is January 4, but Lego Insiders can snap it up from January 1.