Expand your Lego city with this lovely and quaint Shopping Street

While many modern Lego sets are meant to resemble parts of wider pop-culture, there are still many sets that reflect the more traditional and non-IP-based parts of the Lego universe. To this end, if you're a Lego city planner and enjoy expanding your urban metropolis with new buildings, a new set has been revealed with plans to debut in the New Year.

Specifically, we're talking about the Icons Shopping Street set, with this being a truly lovely idyllic urban diorama that depicts a few shops and a bustling plaza where minifigures move around and look to spend their studs on interesting items.

As it is not a branded product, you do get a fair amount of bang for your buck for this set, as it will cost £229.99/€249,99 and offers as much as 3,456-pieces of Lego to build it from. This is on top of a cast of minifigures too and all while having a modular design that easily connects with similar urban sets.

For reference, the Star Wars Jango Fett's Firespray-Class Starship costs around £30 more and features less than 3,000 pieces of Lego, while also only offering a couple of minifigures.

The official launch date for the set is January 4, but Lego Insiders can snap it up from January 1.

