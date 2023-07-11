Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Exoprimal

Exoprimal's launch trailer gives us another look at the story

The game launches on console and PC on the 14th of July.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Exoprimal's final trailer is here, and it prepares us for launch with an action-packed few minutes, where we see dinosaur combat, some boss fights, and more of the game's story.

Despite Exoprimal being an online-only title, its story does seem to be a main focus, and as we know from previous preview sessions, it's something that you'll experience the more games you play.

From the launch trailer, we see that Leviathan isn't the only villain we'll be contending with as we seek to stop the AI's endless wargames. This will hopefully give us an exciting break from shooting down hordes of dinos.

Exoprimal launches on the 14th of July for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

HQ
Exoprimal

Related texts

0
Exoprimal Beta Test

Exoprimal Beta Test
PREVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

We got to play the dinosaur mech shooter a bit early, and it's about as mad as you'd imagine.



Loading next content