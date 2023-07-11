Exoprimal's launch trailer gives us another look at the story

HQ

Exoprimal's final trailer is here, and it prepares us for launch with an action-packed few minutes, where we see dinosaur combat, some boss fights, and more of the game's story.

Despite Exoprimal being an online-only title, its story does seem to be a main focus, and as we know from previous preview sessions, it's something that you'll experience the more games you play.

From the launch trailer, we see that Leviathan isn't the only villain we'll be contending with as we seek to stop the AI's endless wargames. This will hopefully give us an exciting break from shooting down hordes of dinos.

Exoprimal launches on the 14th of July for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.