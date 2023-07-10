Exoprimal's crossplay will have limits at launch

HQ

Later this week, Capcom will launch its PvPvE dino-slaying title, Exoprimal. After years of alphas and betas, the title will finally be debuting on PC and consoles (even as a Game Pass title on day one), and with this launch looming, Capcom has confirmed a few interesting developments with the title's crossplay support.

Essentially, crossplay will be available for Exoprimal, but it won't be the full version that we see with other games. Instead, while you can play against and with other platforms, you won't be able to create parties to group up with players in other platform ecosystems. PlayStation 4 and 5 players will be able to party up, as will Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Windows players, and then Steam on its own.

As for why, Capcom hasn't explained that exactly, but the Japanese company did iterate:

"We are investigating ways to allow you to play together with your friends on other platforms, but this may take some time. On top of that, we'll soon be sharing the full Title Update roadmap with you!"

Will you be playing Exoprimal when it debuts on July 14?