Exoprimal reveals Exosuits trailer, new open beta dates

Exoprimal got a showing at last night's Capcom Showcase, giving us some more information on the upcoming mech vs dinosaur horde shooter.

Specifically, we got a look at the backstory of the Exosuits, the mechs that you'll pilot in the game. We learned that by using them to travel back in time, we can uncover a way to take down Leviathan, the rogue AI that is causing you and other pilots to engage in bloody combat.

Moreover, we were told that the dinosaurs in the game are being used to harvest a material, which explains why they bleed black. There are some Neosaurs that are even covered in the material, known as Lo-Xol, and can use it to grant themselves special abilities.

Exoprimal finally confirmed another open beta, which will run from the 16th to the 18th of June AKA this weekend. For participating in this beta you'll get access to the Zephyr: Flash Exosuit skin.