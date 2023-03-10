Exoprimal is getting an open beta and is included with Xbox Game Pass

HQ

The rumors we reported yesterday were true, Exoprimal is launching on July 14. But this wasn't the only news Capcom had to offer during the Capcom Spotlight event that ended a few hours ago, as it turns out an opportunity to play this game is coming way sooner than we thought:

"The Exoprimal Open Beta Test (OBT) takes place next week. The wargames run Thursday, March 16 at 17:00 PDT - Sunday, March 19 at 16:59 PDT on all platforms. The OBT will feature cross-platform matchmaking, enabling Exofighter squads to compete against rival units on other systems. Players will also have the opportunity to try all 10 Exosuits, including the two unveiled today. As a special bonus, all OBT participants will qualify to receive an Aibius Medal charm to kit out their Exosuits in the full game."

And it gets even better. As revealed on Xbox Wire, we will "be able enjoy this online team-based action game on day one with Xbox Game Pass for consoles, Windows, and Cloud"</em>.

Exoprimal is confirmed for PC, PlayStation and Xbox - and a the latest trailer (released earlier tonight) can be found below. Will you take the chance to hunt dinosaurs next week?