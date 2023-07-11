Exoprimal is getting a visit from Monster Hunter

HQ

Earlier today, Capcom had a fairly short Exoprimal Showcase, revealing everything we should know ahead of the release on Friday. This includes a roadmap of things to come, and it seems like Capcom really believe in this new franchise as they already seem to have four seasons planned.

While the first one seems pretty straight forward and kicks off on July 28, it gets more exiting in Season 2, which starts in October. Here we're treated to a Street Fighter 6 collaboration (including mecha-Guile and mecha-Ryu), but that isn't all the Capcom love we can look forward to.

When Season 3 begins in January 2024, the Monster Hunter series is also making its way into Exoprimal, which honestly seems like a great fit.

Check out the full roadmap below, as you can see it seems like Capcom has things planned after the third season as well, so gamers won't have any shortage of things to do. Also, remember that Exoprimal is included with Game Pass starting day one, so trying Capcom's new dinosaur adventure out is both cheap and easy.