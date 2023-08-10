Exoprimal could get Dino Crisis, Mega Man content

HQ

Exoprimal could be getting crossovers with Dino Crisis and Mega Man, according to the game's director Takuro Hiraoka.

Speaking with Siliconera, when asked if Dino Crisis content could be coming to Exoprimal, Hiraoka said: "Leviathan is the type of entity that will go to any means to collect a variety of useful combat data. If there's enough demand from players, Leviathan very well could make this a reality."

Dino Crisis is another Capcom IP that gave players an experience fighting dinosaurs. Some even thought that when Capcom first revealed Exoprimal it was another Dino Crisis game, so many old-school fans would love to see the former make it into the company's new iteration of dino fighting.

Hiraoka also has some plans for more crossover content, saying "I think it would be a lot of fun to have a collaboration with the Mega Man series, which I've been playing since my younger days. The idea of going head-to-head with monsters from the fantasy world of the Dragon's Dogma series personally excites me as well."

A Street Fighter crossover is set to release this autumn. What do you want to crossover with Exoprimal next?