Exoprimal celebrates 1 million players

Exoprimal has recently celebrated 1 million players. The dinosaur vs mech PvPvE game released properly nearly two weeks ago at the time of writing, and since then has built up a strong player base by the looks of things.

The news was confirmed by the game's Twitter page, which also informed us of a free Skywave skin coming our way on the 16th of August update to Exoprimal.

Exoprimal released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC when it launched, but it was also available Day One on Game Pass, which has likely increased the amount of players it's got. Still, to reach a million is an impressive amount.

Have you given Exoprimal a try yet?