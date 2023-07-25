Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Exoprimal

Exoprimal celebrates 1 million players

Grab yourself a free skin next month as part of the next update.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Exoprimal has recently celebrated 1 million players. The dinosaur vs mech PvPvE game released properly nearly two weeks ago at the time of writing, and since then has built up a strong player base by the looks of things.

The news was confirmed by the game's Twitter page, which also informed us of a free Skywave skin coming our way on the 16th of August update to Exoprimal.

Exoprimal released on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC when it launched, but it was also available Day One on Game Pass, which has likely increased the amount of players it's got. Still, to reach a million is an impressive amount.

Have you given Exoprimal a try yet?

Exoprimal

Related texts

0
ExoprimalScore

Exoprimal
REVIEW. Written by Alex Hopley

Mechs vs dinosaurs is a stellar concept, but can Capcom's latest shooter live up to those expectations?



Loading next content