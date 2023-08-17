Exoprimal brings in 10 new Exosuit variants as part of its first big update

HQ

Exoprimal's first major update is here and it brings 10 new Exosuit variants to the game. These will act as sort of subclasses to the main Exosuits, by the looks of things, coming with different main weapons.

A full list will be dropped below, but for example Deadeye's variant is Burst Fire, and comes equipped with a shotgun that has a short-range spread compared to the longer reach of its assault rifle. When aiming in, though, you get a five-shot burst that's effective at pretty much any range.

More than 30 modules are also being brought into the game, and there are some other changes such as new awards, medals, and more that you can read about in the patch notes here.



Deadeye Alpha: Burst Fire - This model sports a shotgun with a short-range spread that focuses into a five-shot burst while aiming down sights, offering offensive options for any distance.



Zephyr Alpha: Energy Chakram - Unlike its melee-focused counterpart, this Zephyr aims to keep a distance from foes, as its projectiles grow more powerful in mid-range fights.



Barrage Alpha: Rocket Hop - This model packs a rocket launcher, which can be charged to deal more damage and cause explosions that also allow it to leap high into the air.



Vigilant Alpha: Marksman - The highly maneuverable Marksman wields a semi-auto rifle that spits a stream of single-fire projectiles. One out of every few shots also packs an extra punch!



Roadblock Alpha: Fortress Shield​​ - This Roadblock variant features an arm-mounted shotgun and a detachable shield, which enables it to defend one area while fighting in another.



Krieger Alpha: Charge Shotgun​​ - This model trades its minigun for a chargeable shotgun that can fire wide-range scatter shots or powerful compressed blasts that will send foes flying.



Murasame Alpha: Frost Glaive - The Frost Glaive unleashes a counterattack that emits waves of ice and freezes enemies in their tracks, making them vulnerable to follow-up attacks.



Witchdoctor Alpha: Duality Beam​​ - This suit fires energy beams that heal allies and harm foes. The longer a beam connects with its target, the stronger its effect becomes.



Skywave Alpha: Thunder Clap​​ - This model summons lightning from above to paralyze its foes. These bolts can also be charged to hail down powerful targeted strikes.



Nimbus Alpha: Double Barrel - Brandishing two types of shotguns, this variant can both heal and deal damage with a sizable spread shot that gets more potent at close range.



What are you most looking forward to in this update?