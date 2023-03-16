Exoprimal Beta Test

HQ

When you think of Capcom today, you're likely going to think of Street Fighter, Resident Evil, and Monster Hunter. While the company does place these three franchises on a pretty high pedestal, this doesn't mean there isn't the space for some new concepts to emerge.

Enter Exoprimal, the player-versus-player-versus-environment game that pits you and a team of other players against an enemy squad and a whole load of dinosaurs as you fight to complete challenges set by an evil AI. The game is set to release in July, but we have already managed to get our hands on it for a quick preview of its Dino Survival multiplayer mode

Right off the bat, the first thing that seems clear about Exoprimal is that it has a lot of stuff going on. There's the worldbuilding elements of the AI Leviathan, the company that made it and the world that is dependent on technology but also dealing with massive outbreaks of dinosaurs that can only be defeated by Exofighters piloting exosuits. Beyond the background of the game, in the meat of the gameplay you've got a lot to take in as well, including the types of reptilian enemies you'll face, the many objectives you'll have to complete, and 10 different exosuits to choose from, which each fit into one of three classes and have their own strengths and weaknesses.

Exoprimal in its concept sounds like at the Capcom board meeting a higher-up just said yes to every idea that was thrown their way, but despite the sheer amount of stuff here it doesn't manage to overwhelm. There are a lot of different systems at play here, but even as we tried as many exosuits as possible, each one had fairly simple abilities to make it playable straight away, and it felt as though the more hours you put in, the better you'd get with your chosen exosuit.

When entering Exoprimal and getting into the first couple of matches, something that was initially a concern was that all these flashy effects and cool dinos were just Capcom painting a glossy finish in what was a very shallow experience. However, while the first phase of a match can grate a little with you just killing hordes of dinosaurs followed by the occasional big lizard, the final aspects of Dino Survival are where things really matter, and you'll face off against the enemy team proper while still dealing with the reptilian menace you were fighting before.

From charging up a big hammer to escorting a payload, there are a bunch of ways Exoprimal's final act can come to a close, but it'll always end with two teams shooting and slashing each other into pieces. While these last stretches of the action are varied and fun, it can make the early stages of the game feel a bit bland and repetitive, especially as it feels like you're only trying to do one part of a match in order to get to the other bit. Without the enemy team being directly involved in this first stretch, it again feels almost like padding at times.

There are ways in which your enemies can try and hinder your progress as you cull the dinosaurs in a given area, but this is done through outside interferences such as buffing the dinos you have to face or slowing down your progress. Beating the first phase quicker than the enemy does offer you a head start in the final rush, but again it feels like there could be a bit more to make you feel as though you're not just padding time to get to the end of a match. There's enough dinosaur variety, and the designs are certainly visually impressive, but they're not that much of a danger.

Exoprimal seems to lean heavily on a "cool" factor. You're piloting a mech suit, fighting dinosaurs with some sweet guns and swords. You even get to control dinosaurs later on in the game, which proves to be an incredibly fun experience, almost similar to Valve's failed shooter Evolve as you stomp through a mostly helpless enemy team. With only one of these dinosaur buffs to be picked up at a time, though, we can imagine people are going to be fighting over who gets to be a T-Rex for a couple of minutes.

Exoprimal's beta test by no means gives us a full look at the game. There are plenty of other modes to play and extra options to enhance gameplay coming in the final July release. But, as a first impression Exoprimal at the moment seems like it has a lot going on. It is a shame that in its flagship mode, Dino Survival, half of a match can feel like filler, but so far the fast-paced gameplay and spice of life that variety brings still has me intrigued in what this game will look like in a few months' time.