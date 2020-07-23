Exomecha announced for Xbox - coming 2021

One of the first games announced during Geoff Keighley's pre-show was a brand new free-to-play IP from an equally brand new developer; Twisted Red Games and their upcoming Exomecha. It's an action game played from a first-person perspective that launches next year for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. It takes place on the planet Omecha and seems like it'll offer major bosses, Transformers-looking enemies and steel dragons (literally!). Here's the official description:

"EXOMECHA is a brand new free-to-play online competitive first-person shooter that takes place in OMECHA, a new and untouched planet with exotic environments. EXOMECHA offers you breathtaking gaming experience with its flexible playing style, mechs, unique gadgets and abilities, and boss battles. EXOMECHA is an immersive experience with team-based large scale battles, a unique battle royale game mode, and an objective-based game mode."