I've always been fascinated by Metroidvanias. I appreciate the exploration, the discovery of new skills, and the sense of progress these games provide. However, I've always felt a stronger affinity for those that focus on action. The adrenaline of facing challenging enemies and overcoming obstacles with lightning-fast reflexes has always appealed to me more than solving overly complex puzzles.

So, when I heard about Exographer, a Metroidvania that emphasises exploration and puzzles, I felt a mix of excitement and doubt. The idea of a game combining science with space adventure was tempting, but I worried that the puzzle mechanics might frustrate me. Still, the promise of a richly detailed alien world backed by a scientific narrative intrigued me enough to embark on this adventure.

I won't lie to you. From the very beginning, Exographer's pixel art aesthetic captivated me. Each level is designed with an incredible level of detail that invites exploration. The atmosphere is immersive, and at times, it reminded me a lot of Scavengers Reign. I don't know if you've seen it—it's a miniseries about survivors from an interstellar cargo ship who find themselves stranded on an alien planet filled with all sorts of extravagant (in the best way) flora and fauna, and they have to explore the planet, etc.

Well, in Exographer, you become InI, an explorer stranded on a mysterious alien planet. Your mission is to uncover the secrets of the extinct natitan civilization, facing a series of challenges and puzzles along the way. With the help of your tools and abilities, such as a camera that reveals hidden particles, you must overcome obstacles and solve enigmas in an expansive world that includes over 20 levels and six different biomes, some with colors as extravagant as Scavengers Reign (again, in the best way).

Moreover, the fact that the game's development is backed by real scientists adds remarkable authenticity to the experience. The puzzles are designed based on scientific principles, which made me feel that each challenge was not only a test of skill but also an opportunity to learn something new. This context adds a layer of realism and purpose to the gameplay that many puzzle games lack, where you find yourself solving puzzles just for the sake of it, rather than because the game's narrative demands it.

However, the gameplay experience also presented challenges. While the idea of solving puzzles using physics concepts and observation is fascinating, I found myself stuck several times. Some enigmas require a deeper understanding of the underlying scientific principles than I expected. Although the game provides interesting tools, such as magnetic boots reminiscent of The Expanse and a force field that distorts molecular density, the complexity of the puzzles sometimes left me feeling frustrated.

The non-linear structure of the game is a plus, allowing players to explore more freely. However, for me, this often meant that instead of following a clear path, I found myself lost, trying to figure out what to do next. The combination of puzzles that require observation and the need to interact with the environment in specific ways felt overwhelming at times. But I believe a true puzzle enthusiast would appreciate these features.

Despite these difficulties, I couldn't deny the pull the game had on me. The quest for secrets and exploration of varied biomes kept me engaged. The world of Exographer is full of details and surprises that invite curiosity and discovery. If I had to highlight one aspect of the game, it would be its atmosphere (which, as I mentioned, reminds me of Scavengers Reign) and its use of science as a meaningful element in the puzzles. There's a great coherence between the story and gameplay dynamics; everything makes sense within the narrative thanks to science. Even when you die, you're given the option to teleport back. This abundance of meaning is definitely one of Exographer's strong points.

In the end, while Exographer presents challenges that might be frustrating for those who (like me) are not puzzle experts or lack the patience for them, its focus on science and unique atmosphere make it a captivating experience. I think it's a very accessible game for anyone; the scientific elements are not overly complex, they are as many of us have encountered them in various films, shows, and works of fiction.

Ultimately, Exographer is a title that offers an intriguing proposition for lovers of exploration and science, but also for a general audience looking to have a good time jumping around and solving scientific puzzles. The blend of its art, music, and narrative creates an immersive experience that, while challenging, is hard to resist. It's definitely a game worth exploring. And it has the potential to inspire those willing to take on the challenge.