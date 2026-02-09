Exodus will make you feel even worse than Mass Effect for not taking companions with you

HQ

With Exodus developer Archetype Entertainment being made up of a lot of Mass Effect veterans, we can be sure that companions are going to be a big part in the game's story and gameplay. Just like in BioWare's space opera RPGs, you'll pick companions to take with you on each mission, but unlike those games, your companions left behind don't just chill out on your home ship.

As narrative director Drew Karpyshyn told GamesRadar+ in a recent interview, the Time Dilation mechanic has a huge part to play with your companions in Exodus. "Sometimes you have to make tough choices," he explained. "The people left behind when you go on a mission are affected by Time Dilation."

In Exodus, Time Dilation affects the world much like that one planet from Interstellar. A few days might pass for your character, but back home decades have gone by, leading to "sometimes heart-breaking, sometimes terrifying," results when you return back to your ship.

So, even if there's a companion who isn't your favourite, maybe you should try and take them with you just so they don't wither into old age while you're away. As for the companion's functions, Archetype co-founder Chad Robertson explained that they'll be "geared around different things we think players would enjoy doing."

Exodus launches in early 2027.