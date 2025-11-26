Exodus to show new trailer at The Game Awards

HQ

We've been preparing for Exodus' grand space journey for years. One where time is a different variable among its characters, and where the real science of relativity will be very much present.

The project has been creeping along for a while now, but now Certain Affinity has news for us. The official account has posted that we'll be seeing a new Exodus trailer at The Game Awards gala in the early hours of 12 December. We don't have any details on what it will contain or if it will give us a preview of a possible release window, though it could well mean that the game is finalising preparations to take off in 2026.

Are you excited for more news on Exodus?