Exodus' time dilation missions are backed by real science

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Exodus isn't just a cool name for Archetype Entertainment's sci-fi RPG. The name was taken from the most important missions you'll be sent on, called Exoduses. These aren't just key missions due to their narrative weight, but they'll also have major story implications because they're where we'll see Exodus' time dilation mechanic come into play.

An Exodus mission sees you leave your home system to visit faraway planets, and as Narrative Director Drew Karpyshyn explained in an interview with Gamereactor at Gamescom, there's some real science that backs up the time shenanigans taking place in these missions. "Even though the journey might take years and years to do, because you're traveling very close to the speed of light, for you, time slows down. And this is a real world phenomenon. It's a real scientific thing," Karpyshyn says.

Days or weeks may have passed for Jun and gang, but back on your home world years could have gone by. NPCs can age and disappear entirely, and we will feel the change distinctly as we return home. As such, Exodus missions are "key points in the story, so you have to really prepare for them."

To Karpyshyn, a lot of the game is us preparing for these excursions into far space. We'll have to gather our allies, our resources, and our dynasty so that if "things go off the rails," as Karpyshyn describes, we won't be returning to a ruin.

Our full interview for Exodus is down below, and you can check out our hands-on impressions here.