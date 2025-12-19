Exodus studio co-founder steps down during Hasbro leadership shake-up

HQ

It's an exciting time to be a Dungeons & Dragons fan. Baldur's Gate III has given the IP enough confidence to head to the stars. We've got Warlock coming in 2027, and an unannounced project from Stig Asmussen's Giant Skull set in the fantasy world. But, coming from Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro is a pretty unrelated IP in Exodus.

What do these two have to do with each other, besides the fact Wizards of the Coast is helping publish Exodus? Well, in what seems to be a bit of a coincidental leadership shake-up reported by Bloomberg, Wizards is getting a new head of Digital Ventures, and a co-founder of Exodus developer Archetype Entertainment is stepping down.

Blizzard Veteran and Dreamhaven co-founder Paul Della Bitta is taking over Digital Ventures at Wizards of the Coast, working under president John Hight, who is also a Blizzard vet. Digital Ventures is the division associated most closely with video game products made by the Dungeons & Dragons maker.

James Ohlen, Archetype's co-founder, is stepping aside as it is believed his work felt complete, and he's handing off his leadership role to the rest of the team. Ohlen is also shifting focus elsewhere at Wizards of the Coast, primarily in the tabletop RPG products AKA D&D.