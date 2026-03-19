Exodus shows off shooting, grappling in its first gameplay trailer

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Archetype Entertainment's Exodus may have jumped from a late 2026 release to one in early 2027, but the game still has sci-fi RPG fans incredibly hyped. Looking to scratch the Mass Effect itch we've had for so long, the game's first gameplay trailer didn't shy away from showcasing a similar feel to those classic BioWare games.

It's clear to see that Exodus is aiming for flashier, punchier combat, though, as in the trailer we se quick cover changes, impressive effects, and much less of a static feel from old Mass Effect combat. You can order your squad mates to fire on certain enemies, softening them up for you, and interchange multiple weapons on the fly.

Considering the trailer runs in at under two minutes, we didn't get a super extensive look at the game's combat. That will probably arrive this summer, when a deeper gameplay trailer will come our way. The rest of the current trailer was made up of some grappling/platforming sections, leading to a massive shrine with a pulsing energy source at its centre.

Exodus launches in early 2027 on Xbox Series X/S, PS5, and PC.