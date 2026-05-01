Exodus shows off ambient companion dialogue in new gameplay

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Archetype Entertainment's Exodus may look a lot like Mass Effect, but it's taking steps to ensure it elevates the space opera RPG genre a little bit. For instance, we won't just be treated to companion dialogues on our hub ship, as we can get some quiet moments with them throughout missions, too.

In a new gameplay clip, we see our character interact with Phaedra, a combat companion who is blind, using technology to see around her. In the clip below, dialogue options will branch out before you as the conversation progresses, letting you get more of a real feeling to the little talks you have with companions like this.

This is just a sneak peek of more to come, as Exodus will be getting a much more in-depth showcase this summer, likely at Summer Game Fest. We've got a while yet until the game releases in early 2027, but each time we get to see more of it, it looks like Mass Effect fans could soon get their sci-fi RPG hunger sated.