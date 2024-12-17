Exodus seems like a new Mass Effect in first gameplay trailer

HQ

Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded by former Bioware developers and other very talented game makers, decided to unveil their first game, Exodus, at last year's The Game Awards. Geoff Keighley and crew didn't give us an update this year, but that hasn't stopped the ambitious studio from giving us something really exciting before we go into 2025.

I'm not talking about some manipulated screenshots, vague information or anything like that here. Archetype has given us the first gameplay trailer for Exodus, and it's impossible to not compare it to Mass Effect. Travelling through a mysterious galaxy filled with a wide variety of creatures, beloved actors (not just Matthew McConaughey), being able to use special powers with your right hand, exploring hidden areas and more. Top that with even smoother combat and ways of getting from A to B, and it's quite clear that Exodus is a game any Mass Effect fan should keep an eye on.