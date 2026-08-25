Exodus reveals release date in 2027 and more importantly, and octopus in a mech suit

HQ

Exodus, the narrative heavy sci-fi shooter announced back at The Game Awards 2023 by Matthew McConaughey (who voices the main character), finally has a release date. A new trailer shown at Gamescom ended with the exact day, April 7, 2027, and it immediately becomes one of the most anticipated games of next year, and certainly one with the most original stories...

The new Exodus trailer focused on a new character, Salt, ... an octopus that joins the fight in a mech suit. The game will have a strong narrative and original gameplay mechanics, mainly a time dilation feature inspired by Interstellar. The story has been written by BioWare veteran Drew Karpyshin, whom we talked to recently at Celsius.

Exodus, helmed by Archetype Entertainment, a studio founded by other BioWare veterans, and published by D&D publishers Wizards of the Coast.