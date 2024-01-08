Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
Exodus

Exodus reveals new screenshots, story details, and more

We also got some insight on who Matthew McConaughey will be playing.

HQ

At the Game Awards last month, Matthew McConaughey took to the stage to reveal Exodus, a sort of Mass Effect-esque narrative-driven sci-fi adventure, which will see us carving our own path through the galaxy with some fleshed-out companions.

Some new insight into Exodus has been given to us via a new lot of short videos posted online (check out the playlist here). Archetype Entertainment, the developer behind the game, has spoken about the details of the science going into this science fiction, the importance of player choice and companions.

Of course, there's also the character Matthew McConaughey will be playing. Apparently, he'll be more of a mentor figure, guiding the player as they make their decisions and shape their story.

In terms of the setting, our adventures will take place in the Omega Centauri Cluster, where humans are at the very bottom of the food chain. It's said to be inspired by Dune and Interstellar in terms of its grounded and realistic approach.

Are you excited for Exodus?

