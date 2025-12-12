Exodus reveals its release window, and it's a little later than some had hoped

HQ

Archetype Entertainment's upcoming RPG Exodus seems to be offering the exact hit Mass Effect fans need following the lack of any space-faring role-playing adventures as of late. However, if you were hoping you'd be able to see it in the next 12 months, you may be out of luck.

The new Exodus trailer features narration from Matthew McConaughey, who will be acting as our protagonist's mentor figure in the game. We also got a good look at plenty of aliens, human companions, altered bears and more in the game.

Exodus will not be meeting a 2026 release window, as we thought, but instead it'll arrive in early 2027. That means it dodges what's already looking like a packed year, but it also won't be in our hands for another year and a bit.