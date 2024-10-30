Exodus reveals a new alien species and Awakened Bears in new trailers

HQ

Exodus, the new sci-fi RPG from the BioWare veterans and talented folk over at Archetype Entertainment, might not have a release date just yet, but we are getting more and more information sent our way via new trailers. Recently, we got a look at the Mara-Yama, and now we've got an introduction to another alien as well as a species you're likely to recognise.

Of course, both of these trailers have the smooth voice of Matthew McConaughey narrating, giving us details on Awakened Bears and the Arkavir. The former are... well, bears, but they've been brought out into space to help humans after they left Earth. First, they had roles as medics, enduring harsh environments to bring supplies to communities.

After centuries of evolution, though, they've grown smarter and have been pressed to live a more militaristic life. The Arkavir are an alien labourer species, created by the all-powerful Celestials. They've been left to work in incredibly harsh conditions, without any support from their creators.

