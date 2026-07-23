Exodus' release window becomes even narrower, as its narrative director says it's coming out "in very early 2027"

HQ

Exodus was at one point planned for release this year. But, Archetype Entertainment needed a little more time to cook, and popped the release date back to early 2027. If you thought that meant anytime between the 1st of January and the 30th of June 2027, you may want to think again, as Exodus' narrative director Drew Karpyshin told us to expect the game in "very early 2027."

Speaking with Gamereactor recently at Celsius 232, we were asking Karpyshin about the game's time dilation mechanics, and if we could get an example on how they work. Karpyshin couldn't share more specifics, but he did say we wouldn't be waiting long to see how the mechanic works for ourselves.

"People will see it. We're coming out in very early 2027," he said with a smile. No date was slapped onto the game's release, but from how eager Karpyshin seemed, we imagine that the game could very well be out before Spring. Usually February is when we start to see AAA releases appear again after the Christmas period, but who knows how early Karpyshin is talking? Gamescom is probably our next big chance to find out, so stay tuned.

Check out our full interview with Drew Karpyshin below: