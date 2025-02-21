Exodus launches in 2026

HQ

While there are plenty of games to get excited about this year, some exciting titles are already joining the slate of releases planned for 2026. Exodus, coming from BioWare veterans at Archetype Entertainment, now has a release window, and it's 2026.

Archetype's parent company Hasbro has confirmed via its CEO Chris Cocks that the game will be launching next year. "We have been investing in video games for over seven years, through our portfolio of over a dozen projects in various stages of development coupled with 100+ licensing partnerships," he said in a recent quarterly earnings report. "I'm excited to show off our first project, Exodus, to the world when we launch it in 2026."

We've seen trailers for Exodus, including snippets of the lore to introduce us to the universe, but hopefully soon we'll see some more substantial gameplay from the title, allowing us to hop aboard the hype train to 2026.