Exodus Gamescom Preview: Finally Getting Our Hands on Archetype Entertainment's Sci-Fi RPG

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I've been following Exodus for some time now. As a long-time Mass Effect fan, I'm keeping up to date with all of the games looking to rekindle the feeling of that former flame. A focus on companion-based storytelling, a narrative that we can shape, and settings that feel rich and detailed to explore. Exodus clearly had a lot of that down from the trailers and hands-off presentations we've seen before, but at Gamescom the training wheels were taken off, and we got to have our first hands-on experience with the game.

We were thrown headfirst into a mission revolving around the hulking defence platform of Khonsu. Once inhabited by dormant, automated defences as well as giant, awakened frogs, it has now been overtaken by mercenaries, and we're jetting off to try and take their leader down. It serves as a great introduction to a lot of Exodus' systems, we were told by the developers afterwards, as it combines a lot of action gameplay with some interesting ways to show off the kind of person you want protagonist Jun Aslan to be.

Even though I know that the choice-based narrative will be a huge part of Exodus, and I was glad to see how many decisions I got to make in a short, one-hour demo, it's possible to get a gist of how a story can shape up through a lengthy trailer or presentation. That's not the case for gameplay on the sticks. How Exodus' shooting, combat, and traversal plays out is going to be big in deciding if it's a game you need to buy and play yourself, or one you can just stick on a cutscene compilation for. I had doubts from trailers, but after playing the game, I can say the moment-to-moment gameplay is almost surprisingly good. The gunplay is fast and fun, with the different modes on your Recycler being varied enough to let you try out a range of approaches to an encounter. Your abilities and gadgets are super fun to use, as our your companions' skills. Easy to pick up, loads of fun to play, the combat system didn't seem like the deepest I played at Gamescom, but it remains one of the most memorable.

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In between blasting apart robots and mercenaries with my futuristic weaponry, I got to check out the game's skill tree. It immediately reminded me of the branching skill paths in Skyrim, and from what I gathered in my interview with the Exodus developers, the game is intended to not just be a love letter to Mass Effect, but all RPGs we've adored over the past years and decades. You can put skills into one of three trees, mixing and matching to make your version of Jun feel completely unique. A lot of skills had already been selected for the demo build, but I had a glance through the entire lot of trees when I had the chance and was glad to see these aren't just options to give your character meaningless bonuses to certain types of weapons or abilities. Instead, you get skills which can properly alter your playstyle, giving a weight to your choices beyond the clear narrative decisions.

Exodus' traversal also proved to be just as fun as it looks in the trailers. Finding hidden areas in a map and exploring them was a brilliant way to add extra layers to a mission, letting you feel like you're not just on tracks from one big story moment to the next. I would have perhaps liked to have seen some puzzles or challenges in the environment that took more than a second to solve, but they're sure to come later down the line. This was a streamlined taste of the overall experience, and it probably wouldn't have been the best look if players were left caught on a puzzle for 30 mins of their hour slot. It also wasn't too noticeable that the environment wasn't challenging you, largely because of the beauty of the level design and environment art. The surroundings of Khonsu were often breath-taking, and I had to submit to an E3 demo-style pan of the level more than once, especially when we ventured out to the dark recesses of space.

It didn't need to really win me over, but Exodus certainly impressed with much of the elements I was perhaps a tad more sceptical on before I got some hands-on experience with the game. Considering the focus is on the branching narrative and sci-fi world, the gunplay and traversal didn't need to be as fun as they are, and yet I found both to be extremely satisfying with my short time spent in Exodus. Yet, there's still something holding me back from going all-in on my hype, and it's our main character. Jun Aslan... I'm just not sure he appeals to me yet. The limit to character creation doesn't help, but overall (at least where the male version of the character is concerned), I worry he doesn't stand out like Shepard did. His dialogue is a bit one-note, and despite there being different ways to play his character, I'm not sure there's enough narrative agency there to really go all-in on being the galaxy's biggest bad guy or good guy. Again, I've not had a lot of time with the game, but I worry about the guy I'll be following throughout it.

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Some qualms with the protagonist aside, I'm much more excited for Exodus after playing it than I was ahead of my time on the sticks. The gunplay is flashy and fun, the traversal made incredibly immersive by some impeccable visuals, and the unique universe Archetype has created looks more inviting than ever. If the rest of the game is as fun as this Khonsu demo, then we are in for a treat next April.