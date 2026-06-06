Exodus Gameplay Preview: Bringing sci-fi RPGs back to an emotional core

HQ

Getting people to care about your world, your characters, the choices that they'll make to affect both, is a tricky business. Only the best can make you pause the game, put your controller down, and clasp your hands to your face as you're forced to make what feels like an impossible choice. Lucky for Exodus, then, that the people working on the game have decades of experience creating similar decisions, in some of the best RPGs we've seen. The ambition with the game is simple, in a way, at least from what we heard in a presentation lead by game director Chris King. It's to take us back to a time where emotional impact was at the core of every part of an RPG. I say simple because it can be summed up in a sentence, but this goal is going to be difficult to pull off, just as it was in the past.

The jury's still out on Exodus achieving its goals, as we won't know that for sure until next year, when the game releases, and we certainly couldn't figure it out from a 20-minute gameplay demo narrated by King. The demo was hands-off, so any thoughts on the feel of the gameplay, or how satisfying it is on the sticks, will have to wait for another day. This was more of a detailed introduction to the game, whereas in the past most of Exodus' teasers have focused solely on the lore of the world we'll inhabit.

HQ

As you may know already, in Exodus we play as Jun Aslan, a character that can be male or female depending on your preference. We've barely seen anything of the female Jun in official material, which is interesting to say the least. It's unknown how much you can customise the player character, whether they're like Commander Shepard in that regard or not. As the son/daughter of a famous explorer, Jun has responsibility placed on their shoulders from birth, and that weight grows even heavier when they're tasked with taking a rag-tag team across the galaxy to save their home planet of Lidon from a rot that could consume the technology making the planet inhabitable. Nice, clear stakes, that give us an anchor in the plot, something we can always think back to when making decisions.

This is an ad:

Decisions come in all shapes and sizes in Exodus. Largely, they appear to be shaped around this game's version of the Paragon/Renegade or Light Side/Dark Side system. You'll either play as a do-gooder Paladin, or a roguish Immortal. These terms do leave a bit more up for interpretation than the aforementioned systems, and we're hoping that they don't just boil down to good and evil decisions. There are also decisions that'll affect your relationships with your companions, as we saw an approval system pop up in the top left corner of the screen following Jun deciding not to blow a bunch of potentially evil scientists out of an airlock. It's akin to what you see when a character does or does not approve of a choice you make in Baldur's Gate III, for example. Again, very tough to say how intricate these systems are at a glance, but they're there, adding an extra layer of immersion and emotional attachment to the squadmates you'll get to know and possibly romance over the course of the game. It's worth noting now though that you cannot romance the sentient octopus companion Salt. Why even bother?

Just like in Mass Effect, we'll be growing close to our companions no matter whether we get romantically involved with them or not during our runs in Exodus. The companions are varied and it's a unique detail that they're not all available to help you in combat just because they join in with the game's story. Your awakened wolf companion Houston and Matthew McConaughey's character C.C. Orlev, for example, don't look like they'll be dishing out anything but words of wisdom and the occasional upgrade here and there. What I will say about the human companions, at least, is a lot of them walk the line of having that uncanny valley, overly realistic feel you get these days with AAA games that want to make their humans look more human than ever. There's some seriously impressive visuals in Exodus, especially with the modelling. The animations on the mouths for dialogue is very strong, but I worry some of the designs jump towards the uncanny in pursuit of realism.

Gameplay wise, it was a bit difficult to identify the core loop of Exodus. It wasn't made clear during the demo how much time we'd spend aboard our ship, in the hub world of Persepolis (very much the Citadel of this game), and how often we'd be fighting enemies. But, we did get a look at all of those things individually, and combat especially seems a key improvement over past sci-fi RPGs. There's a great and welcome focus on stealth, allowing us to do more than just switch between shotguns, rifles, and pistols as we mow down different aliens. I'm hoping for a full melee build at launch, as Archetype did say there are multitudes of build options via the skill trees. The companions make their presence known in a fight, and we can give them orders to use specific abilities on enemies. That might stun them for a brief period, deal big splash damage, or give some other benefit in combat. It might just be seen as a supporting part of an RPG like this, but Exodus' combat looks fun and flashy enough to keep you interested between the cinematic setpieces.

This is an ad:

The maps aren't just made up of corridors leading to different shooting segments, as we can use our special Traveller powers to build bridges and create boxes to climb up, and later in the story we'll upgrade a gauntlet that gives us access to even more traversal options. Hopefully this means not only we'll have plenty of secrets to discover on planets, but that we'll also have a reason to revisit places once we're done with them in the main campaign.

A lot of Exodus looks like an upgraded Mass Effect, with most of its friendly aliens replaced by awakened animals. It made me want to go through the original trilogy again, just watching it, but if there's one thing that really separates it from its inspiration, it is the time dilation mechanic. This isn't a constant, dynamic factor in the gameplay, but at key moments in the story we'll be forced to choose how much time we lose and who we spend it with. As Exodus' version of the far future shows that time works differently in different areas of space, a few hours spent on one planet could mean years or even decades elsewhere. It might disappoint some to hear that Exodus isn't opting for this to be a constant cause of concern, but the choice for time dilation to be centred around a few core moments sounds like it'll be much more impactful when it does appear, and that it can have real consequences for you, your companions, and the world.

HQ

The more I see of Exodus, the more excited I am by its lofty ambitions, but I also worry whether it can live up to them. It's not enough for Exodus to just be a return of the Mass Effect-like sci-fi RPG, as we've got other competitors heading into that space now. It's not enough for us to have some decent combat if the story is lacklustre, as Dragon Age: The Veilguard proved. Chris King said that Exodus is the project he's been waiting for more than a decade to make, and it certainly feels like it's got that kind of weight resting on its shoulders. It shouldn't be up to one game to support the future of a genre, but with Exodus it feels like it could very well be the case.