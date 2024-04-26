Exodus features loads of alien species, some of which can be our companions

HQ

Exodus is a game largely still shrouded in mystery. Most of us know it as the thing from ex-BioWare developers that's got Matthew McConaughey in it. We are getting some more information on the upcoming sci-fi RPG, though, thanks to a Q&A the developers uploaded recently.

From details on the famed Matthew McConaughey character - which will apparently be quite pivotal to the story - to more information on the diversity we can see in the wider galaxy, Exodus does look to fill that Mass Effect-shaped hole we've had in our hearts for so many years.

Time dilation is a core part of the narrative, so as you explore space and meet loads of alien creatures, you're also going to be able to bring some of them with you for your lengthy journeys. "With the passage of decades in Exodus, there's definitely going to be the introduction of new characters in the game, but there's also a core that will stay with you throughout the entire journey," said executive producer Chad Robertson.

"That's really important to us, because we want to build emotional connections with your companions, your loved ones, and other main characters in the game. So you're going to see those evolve with you, because some of them are going to go with you on your journeys with you, and some will stay home. Ultimately, there's that core that you're going to see again and again and build deep foundational relationships with, in addition to new ones that you'll see when you come back home and in other aspects of the game."

We still don't have a release date or window for Exodus, but it is in development for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.