Exodus explain the Travelers in a new Q&A

There are a lot of questions we still have about Exodus, the new sci-fi RPG from former Mass Effect developers at Archetype Entertainment. In a new video, the studio's co-founders James Ohlen and Chad Robertson explain some of the lore, specifically around the mysterious Travelers.

We are a Traveler in Exodus, and essentially a Traveler is someone out on the hunt for alien technology. We're not going to be pirates or thieves necessarily, though, as Ohlen explains the Travelers are "the centrepiece of the IP."

Regarding what we should think of the Travelers, Robertson describes them as a little bit like the Jedi. "But there's not like a Jedi council in the game that is an overarching structure. They're a little bit more rogue, a little bit more independent, but still work toward a common goal of saving humanity."

Hunting ancient alien technology is a big part of Exodus, and in the game's centuries-spanning storyline, you'll face some big decisions about what to do with that tech.