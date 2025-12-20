Exodus didn't use generative AI in its development, Archetype co-founder confirms

HQ

AI and generative AI usage in games is becoming an increasingly hot topic, but one upcoming release that has no plans to use the tech in its development is Exodus. Despite the game world featuring incredible technologies, Archetype Entertainment wants to use human talents to bring it to life.

At least, that's according to co-founder Chad Robertson, who spoke with Eurogamer about AI usage in the game. First of all, he confirmed that Matthew McConaughey's voice lines are entirely recorded by him in-person. "Everything that's in Exodus - 100 percent of what's in Exodus - is bespoke VO recording just for us," he said. "He has a completely separate deal of his own design that he's worked out with Elevenlabs, which happens to be one of the most prominent, AI voice-generation tools, that is being used by other video game companies. Such that people could leverage his voice in non-bespoke VO sessions in a different way."

"With respect to the game, we don't have plans to use generative AI for any elements of it," he continued. "But we reserve the right to change that if things require it to get the game at the quality that we need it, or the timeline or budget that we need. But currently that's not our plan."

Exodus is currently planned for release in early 2027. For now, there's no plans for Archetype to use AI, but perhaps in future projects the technology can offer some assistance, so long as it doesn't impact the creators.