Exodus developers talk Mass Effect inspirations, gameplay styles, and more in new Q&A video

HQ

While sci-fi action RPG fans might have been hungry for some time, it seems as if we could be eating real good, real soon. Both Exodus and The Expanse: Osiris Reborn look to scratch that Mass Effect itch, and a new dev Q&A video from the former game has given us some much-needed insight into key details.

Archetype Entertainment studio co-founder and general manager Chad Robertson and game director Chris King spoke at length about the game's inspirations, stealth systems, enemy variety, and more in the video you can check out below. We won't go into all the details, but as you can expect the developers wear their hearts on their sleeves when it comes to inspirations, revealing Mass Effect as a key source. But they also looked at games like Metroid Prime and the Horizon series for combat, exploration, and puzzle inspirations.

We also got confirmation that Exodus is available to wishlist now, and if you head to the game's store page, you can check out a host of new screenshots and key art. More reveals are planned for later in the year, and perhaps we could finally see a firm release date attached to this exciting RPG. The Game Awards might just be the perfect place for such an announcement.