Exoborne Preview: Potentially one of next year's most significant games

In the world of video games, it's not uncommon for a spectacular trailer to raise player expectations, only for the final product to fall short. Examples like Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs serve as reminders that sometimes, promises are not fulfilled or turn out to be broken.

Amazing cinematics, immersive worlds, and promises of gameplay revolutions have left more than one player disappointed when, after the wait, the game turned out to be plagued with technical issues or simply didn't live up to its original vision. In this context, Exoborne, the new title from Sharkmob, presents itself as an ambitious entry in the extraction shooter genre. If you're here, you've probably already seen some of the spectacular trailers or gameplay footage of the game.

During Gamescom 2024, we had the chance to speak with both the Executive Producer and the CMCO of Sharkmob, who gave a presentation that I, along with an Italian journalist, had the opportunity to witness firsthand. As an extraction game with mechanics reminiscent of titles like Escape from Tarkov or Hunt: Showdown, Exoborne is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the coming year in this genre. Amidst all the excitement, I believe there are two lingering questions that deserve answers: Will this game be able to live up to its promises? And are we looking at another case of disappointment on the horizon? Here's what we found out.

To better understand what Exoborne offers, we need to start with its core premise: a tactical extraction shooter set in a post-apocalyptic open world.

Players are immersed in a devastated United States, not only ravaged by enemy factions and resource scarcity but also by the relentless fury of nature. This isn't your typical ruined cityscape; it's a dynamic environment where nature itself plays a leading role, with tornadoes, thunderstorms, and extreme weather phenomena that can change the course of any match in seconds.

One of the key points that set Exoborne apart from other extraction shooters is its commitment to a truly living and dangerous environment. During the presentation, emphasis was placed on how weather phenomena, like tornadoes or storms, can drastically alter the course of a match. It became clear that no two matches will be the same; each foray into these devastated United States will be different, not only due to the decisions of enemy players but also because of unpredictable environmental changes.

Weather conditions are not just visual embellishments but directly affect gameplay dynamics, introducing unpredictable elements and unexpected dangers.

This adds an extra layer of tension that could be a key differentiator from other titles in the genre. In Escape from Tarkov, the player always knows what to expect: other players are the primary threat. In Exoborne, nature itself can jeopardise your plans, adding a very interesting layer of unpredictability.

This is where I think Exoborne might diverge from other great but unfulfilled promises like Cyberpunk 2077. Unlike those titles that promised living worlds but, in many respects, turned out to be static or with minimal meaningful interaction, Sharkmob seems to be betting on an environment that genuinely reacts to player actions and weather changes. This kind of dynamic design is one of the pillars that could prevent Exoborne from falling into the same pitfalls.

The exo-rig system in Exoborne is another standout feature, thanks to its focus on verticality and customisation. These rigs not only enhance player mobility but are fundamentally integrated into combat strategy. From using grappling hooks to climb buildings to leaping from great heights without taking damage. Sharkmob has promised a wide range of customisation options for these rigs, allowing players to tailor their playstyle to their preferences.

You start with a base rig, and as the match progresses, you can upgrade it. From rigs designed for speed and agility to heavier ones meant to withstand massive punishment and deliver devastating blows, the versatility in customisation options seems to be a strong point of the game. It's a system reminiscent of The Division's classes, where specializations and builds were crucial for facing endgame challenges, and it seems Exoborne follows that philosophy, allowing players to feel unique in their matches.

This customisation also extends to weapons and gear modules, which can be crafted from resources players manage to extract during each raid. As with any extraction game, risk is inherent: if you die during a mission, you lose everything. This "all or nothing" mechanic is what generates the intense adrenaline that defines the genre, and here it's amplified by unpredictable natural forces and enemy players.

Sharkmob has made it clear that Exoborne will not be a game for the faint of heart. The extraction system, as in other titles of the genre, is the core of the game. But here is where Exoborne stands out: it's not just about escaping from other players or AI-controlled enemies but also navigating the threats posed by the environment itself. Thunderstorms can take out your enemies, but also you, and tornadoes are not just a visual spectacle but can completely reconfigure the map mid-match.

So, Exoborne has a deep focus on balancing risk and reward. It's not just about surviving but about maximising the benefit of each raid. Is it worth risking a storm to loot a resource-filled stash? Or is it better to retreat and live to fight another day? These constant decisions will make each match feel unique and keep players on edge.

Compared to titles like Escape from Tarkov, where realism and tension are key, Exoborne seems to offer a more cinematic and dynamic experience without sacrificing strategic depth. It's a difficult balance to achieve, but if Sharkmob can make everything work as we saw in the presentation, we might be looking at an extraction shooter that sets a new standard for the genre.

And that's all for today: Exoborne is not just another extraction shooter; it's built on verticality, environmental unpredictability, and deep customisation to offer an experience that, if it reaches its full potential, could be truly ground-breaking.

Will it repeat the fate of Cyberpunk 2077 or Watch Dogs? As we've said, we didn't get to try it hands-on. But all indications are that it won't. While there's always the risk that ambition might exceed reality, Exoborne's innovative approach and attention to world design and mechanics suggest that this title could surpass those comparisons. If Sharkmob can fine-tune the technical aspects and deliver a solid experience, Exoborne could be one of next year's most significant games, and one that extraction shooter fans won't want to miss.