Ex-Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime is releasing a new book

The ex-Nintendo of America boss Reggie Fils-Aime has confirmed that he is writing a book, and that it will be published in May 2022. Set to be called "Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the top of Nintendo", the book is looking to include "leadership lessons and inspiring stories from his unlikely rise to the top", as the Amazon product description reads.

The book is also set to feature a bunch of stories about the challenges that Reggie faced "throughout his life and career-from his humble childhood as the son of Haitian immigrants, to becoming one of the most powerful names in the history of the gaming industry", as well as touching on "what it takes to reach the top of your own industry, including being brave enough to stand up for your ideas, while also being open to alternative paths to success."

The book does seem to be mainly focused on career advice, as the description does also mention it will teach readers "how to leverage disruptive thinking to pinpoint the life choices that will make you truly happy, conquer negative perceptions from those who underestimate or outright dismiss you, and master the grit, perseverance, and resilience it takes to dominate in the business world and to reach your professional dreams."

Reggie is one of the most well-known and regarded members of the industry thanks to his time at Nintendo, which started with the infamous quote: "My name is Reggie, I'm about kicking ass, I'm about taking names, and we're about making games".

As for the exact date the book is expected to launch, that will be May 24, 2022, and we can look forward to 240 pages of content, according to Amazon.