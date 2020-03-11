Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Horizon: Zero Dawn

Ex-Guerrilla dev: "What the hell is wrong with you people?"

Some people aren't happy about the fact that Aloy's adventure will soon no longer be a platform-exclusive.

Yesterday, the rumoured PC release of Horizon: Zero Dawn became fact, with a Complete Edition of the game set to arrive this summer. But not everyone is happy about Sony's new strategy and plenty of fans ventilated outright hate on social media over this decision (either that or we're being masterfully trolled - it's getting harder to tell these days).

Game producer Sam Sharma used to work at Guerrilla Games, and he has little understanding for all the strong reactions and commented one user's tantrum-video on Twitter:

"What the hell is wrong with you people. We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?!

"Please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it."

Sony Worldwide Studios president Hermen Hulst explained yesterday that "releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC". That means there will still likely be games that are PlayStation-only.

What do you make of all this?

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Related texts

Horizon: Zero DawnScore

Horizon: Zero Dawn
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"This is a game that not only honours the promise of its trailers and delivers on our lofty expectations, but actually surpasses them."



Loading next content