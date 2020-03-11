Ex-Guerrilla dev: "What the hell is wrong with you people?"

Yesterday, the rumoured PC release of Horizon: Zero Dawn became fact, with a Complete Edition of the game set to arrive this summer. But not everyone is happy about Sony's new strategy and plenty of fans ventilated outright hate on social media over this decision (either that or we're being masterfully trolled - it's getting harder to tell these days).

Game producer Sam Sharma used to work at Guerrilla Games, and he has little understanding for all the strong reactions and commented one user's tantrum-video on Twitter:

"What the hell is wrong with you people. We made a game, you enjoyed it. Now some more people get to enjoy it. And somehow that takes away from YOUR enjoyment?!

"Please be kind to yourselves. Your enjoyment of the game has not diminished because some more people get to play it."

Sony Worldwide Studios president Hermen Hulst explained yesterday that "releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn't necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC". That means there will still likely be games that are PlayStation-only.

What do you make of all this?