Ex-DICE veteran Lars Gustavsson is working on a "high-quality next-generation online shooter"

Lars Gustavsson, an individual who worked at DICE and served as creative director on the Battlefield franchise for many years, has now announced the formation of a new development studio that is working on a "high-quality next-generation online shooter".

Known as TTK Games, Gustavsson will be serving as the CEO and creative director at the developer, and has joined up with a bunch of other former DICE veterans to create this studio. These individuals include senior sound designer, Daniel Berlin, CTO and technical director, Vidar Nygren, and art director, Peter Hoyles, with each also being tapped as a co-founder of TTK Games.

Speaking about TTK Games, Gustavsson stated: "For players, the phrase 'Time to Kill' defines how a shooter feels and how fast it plays. We've made it our studio name and part of our studio culture. For us the term 'TTK' isn't just about the craftmanship behind finding the perfect speed or immediacy of a game - it's about how human beings have been killing time through play for thousands of years. Throughout my career I've made games to encourage teamwork, friendly competition and using your mind and reflexes to accomplish a goal and outwit your opponent. We are passionate about videogames, because we think there's no better way to kill time."

The developer has already secured significant funding and is now recruiting for a collection of hybrid and Stockholm-based roles, as this is where the developer is headquartered.

Aside from knowing that the game TTK Games is working on is a "high-quality next-generation online shooter", little is known about the title right now.