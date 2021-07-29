Ex-Destiny, Call of Duty, The Last of Us developers launch new studio That's No Moon

A bunch of veteran games developers coming from a range of iconic franchises such as Call of Duty, Destiny, The Last of Us, and God of War, to name a few, have officially revealed their new studio, That's No Moon.

Created with a vision to deliver "captivating narrative-driven games", the developer has announced that it is working on an "ambitious AAA singleplayer third-person action-adventure game", which is helmed by creative director Taylor Kurosaki and game director Jacob Minkoff - both who previously came from Infinity Ward.

To ensure the game is amply supported and the studio can get off the ground, Smilegate (the creators of Crossfire) has already invested a massive $100 million into That's No Moon.

On the developer's website, it is also mentioned that while they are working on a game right now, the studio will not be limited by any given medium, and intends to extend into linear media, i.e. TV, film, or beyond.

The team currently consists of around 40 developers, but it intends to reach over 100 members by 2022. You can read a little more into the studio itself at its website.