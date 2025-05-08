Exclusive: Yuji Horii "contemplating" a Chrono Trigger Remake

During the past weekend there was a bit of confusion surrounding what Yuji Horii, father of JRPGs and industry legend, had actually said during his panel at the 25 Comicon Napoli. At first it seemed like he had mentioned the possibility of a Chrono Trigger Remake being in development, but then it was denied as a potential lost-in-translation comment.

However, Gamereactor was also covering the event on-site, and we had the great honour to speak with Horii-san as you can see in the video interview below, where he literally mentions both fans' insisting requests and the Japanese creator's true intentions.

HQ

"Yes, it is. It has been a long time. Yes, I want to do something", Horii-san tells Gamereactor when asked about the celebrations for the Chrono Trigger 30th Anniversary. "Currently, Dragon Quest has seen III, I-II [HD-2D] Remakes. I get a lot of requests for the remake of Chrono Trigger as well, and so I am starting to contemplate on it", he later admits in the video.

So there you have it, there was some truth to the mention of the remake of the SNES classic as, in our exclusive interview, the Dragon Quest creator first referred to the highly-successful HD-2D works already published by Square Enix to then acknowledge the interest by the community and his own personal consideration.

Do you think we'll finally get the remake of Chrono Trigger the fans have been waiting for since even before the HD-2D trend? Play the full interview for more on Dragon Quest or the passing of Akira Toriyama.